Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 24 shots in the United States' 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hellebuyck made 17 saves in the 5-1 win over Latvia on Thursday and posted another impressive effort this time against Germany. Expect the Jets' netminder to remain the No. 1 option for Team USA in the knockout stages.

