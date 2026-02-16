Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Beaten once Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 24 shots in the United States' 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Hellebuyck made 17 saves in the 5-1 win over Latvia on Thursday and posted another impressive effort this time against Germany. Expect the Jets' netminder to remain the No. 1 option for Team USA in the knockout stages.
