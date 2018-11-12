Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Beats Devils

Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Devils on Sunday.

It's been a rocky first five weeks of the season for Hellebuyck, but he might be finally finding his footing. He's won three of his last four starts and owns a .923 save percentage during that stretch. If he truly is heating up, his inconsistent start could be a distant memory by the end of this month.