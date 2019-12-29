Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Bested by Blues
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.
Hellebuyck failed to avenge his loss to St. Louis on Friday and now owns a 17-11-3 record in 32 appearances in 2019-20. He's allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven starts, going 2-4-1 over that stretch of games. Winnipeg finishes its road trip in Colorado on Tuesday and then will return home to host Toronto on Thursday. Hellebuyck figures to start at least one of those contests.
