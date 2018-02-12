Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Bested by visiting Blueshirts

Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 27 shots Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers. The third tally was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck has had mixed results through five games of an epic nine-game homestand -- beating lowly Arizona and Colorado, but falling to St. Louis, Vegas and New York. Regardless, the 24-year-old is having an excellent season with a 2.35 GAA, .923 save percentage and a sparkling 28-8-8 record, so there's no reason to deviate from him when it comes to fantasy.