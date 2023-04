Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck looked to be in good enough form to steal a win Monday, but a pair of goals in 47 seconds during the second period torpedoed that effort. The 29-year-old has now lost three games in a row, and he's given up 14 tallies over four playoff contests. He'll still likely be in goal Thursday for Game 5, though the Jets' season will be on the line in that clash in Vegas.