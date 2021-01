Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's Opening Night clash with Calgary, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck went 31-21-5 with a league-high six shutouts and a 2.57 GAA in 58 appearances last tear. The 27-year-old netminder should be expected to carry a heavy workload for the Jets this season and could be in line to lead the NHL in games played. With a back-to-back on the schedule after Opening Night, Hellebuyck could get an early night off.