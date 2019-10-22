Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes against Kings
Hellebuyck will guard the cage at home versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Hellebuyck is coming off a 28-save shutout performance over Edmonton on Sunday and will look to keep building off his first clean sheet of the year. The netminder struggled in the season opener, but has since registered a 1.82 GAA and .944 save percentage in his last six appearances. The Michigan native could see a high volume of rubber Tuesday, as the Kings are averaging 37.6 shots, second highest in the league.
