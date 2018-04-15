Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes for Game 3
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Game 3 against Minnesota on Sunday.
Although Hellebuyck hasn't seen over 20 shots on goal in either of the first two games thus far, he's been sharp when called upon, making 34 of 37 saves for a .919 save percentage. The 24-year-old looks to have successfully carried over his momentum from the regular season, in which he closed with 10 straight victories, and tied for the league lead with 44 wins. In his last away start at Minnesota however, he was solved by the tune of four goals on 41 shots, but he regardless holds a 5-1 record against Minnesota in 2017-18 including playoffs.
