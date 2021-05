Hellebuyck will tend the twine at home for Monday's Game 4 clash with Edmonton, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Going back to the regular season, Hellebuyck is riding a five-game winning streak during which he registered a 1.34 GAA and two shutouts. Even with a rare playoff back-to-back on the schedule, Hellebuyck will make his sixth straight appearance as the Jets try to sweep the Oilers.