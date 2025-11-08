Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Friday's game versus the Sharks, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck took a hard-luck loss versus the Kings in his last time out, a game in which the Jets lost 3-0. He stopped 23 of 25 shots. The Sharks have scored 25 goals over their last six games, winning four of them. That makes this a bit of a challenging matchup for Hellebuyck, who will need more support from his teammates to get back in the win column.