Hellebuyck will defend the road crease in Colorado on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled in the opening two games of the series, despite going 1-1, as he has allowed 10 goals on 77 shots. Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado snapped Hellebuyck's six-game winning streak. He was 37-19-4 with a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 60 regular-season appearances. The Avalanche have had no problem finding the back of the net thus far, and will hope to continue the trend as the series shifts to Colorado for Games 3 and 4.