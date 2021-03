Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Vancouver, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 2.32 GAA and .927 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder has racked up 10 wins in 16 appearances and should be on pace to reach the 30-win mark for the fourth straight year, which would put him in the mix for the Vezina Trophy once again.