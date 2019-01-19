Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Saturday
Hellebuyck will start in goal Saturday against the Stars in Dallas, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck has notched four victories in his last five starts between the pipes, posting a 2.38 GAA and a .925 save percentage over that span. Hellebuyck's home and road splits sit fairly even, so the opposing venue shouldn't be a major cause for concern. Dallas also averages just 2.96 goals per game on home ice this season, ranking 24th in the NHL.
