Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck has been hanging on strong in the North Division, winning four of his last five starts while posting a .913 save percentage. Three of those wins came against the Canadiens, and he faced more than 35 shots in two of those contests. Hellebuyck should be busy again Saturday, especially with Canadiens winger Josh Anderson (lower body) expected to return to action.
