Hellebuyck will be in the road crease versus Florida on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck got off to a great start this season, but he has struggled of late, going 1-4-1, giving up 24 goals on 166 shots. He is 27-20-2 with a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage this season. Hellebuyck will face the Panthers, who are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game.