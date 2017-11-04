Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Saturday
Hellebuyck was named Saturday's home starter versus the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Habs are averaging a whopping 37.5 shots per game, but they're ranked 27th in the league in road scoring by averaging a mere 2.38 goals. Hellebuyck has yet to lose in regulation through nine appearances and he sports a sterling 1.92 GAA and .938 save percentage, making for a quality fantasy option on Saturday's 13-game slate.
