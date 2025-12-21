Hellebuyck will start Sunday's road game against Utah, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has made four starts since returning from a knee injury, but he's in the midst of a cold spell in which he's gone 0-2-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .916 save percentage over his last three outings. He made a home start against the Mammoth on Oct. 26 and turned aside 29 of 32 shots (.906 save percentage) in a 3-2 loss.