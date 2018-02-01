Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday
Hellebuyck will guard the cage against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck returns to the Winnipeg crease for the first time since attending the NHL All-Star Game. Prior to the break, the Michigan native posted a 3-0-1 record in his last four outings, along with a 1.92 GAA. With the Jets' offense scoring 3.24 goals per game (fourth highest in the league) and Hellebuyck standing on his head this season, Winnipeg is going to be tough to beat -- even for Presidents Trophy contender Vegas.
