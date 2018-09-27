Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine against the Devils on Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck is facing high expectations after signing a six-year, $37 million contract in the offseason. In his first full season as the No. 1 last year, the Michigan native racked up 44 wins, six shutouts and a Vezina Trophy nomination. The netminder will look to continue his elite-level performance Opening NIght against the Blues.
