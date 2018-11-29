Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine at home versus Chicago on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed three or more goals in each of his previous four outings. Considering his teammates are averaging 3.35 goals (ninth highest in the league), the netminder doesn't need to be perfect, just a little better in order to get back to racking up wins.

