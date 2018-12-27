Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine at home against the Flames on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has struggled to keep pucks out of the back of the net of late and is sporting a 3.47 GAA in his previous four outings. Thanks to his offense, however, the netminder still went 3-1-0 during that stretch. It was an early exit for the Michigan native last time he squared off with the Flames, as he was given the hook after allowing three goals on just nine shots.
