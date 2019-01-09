Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine versus the Wild on the road Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck has victories in three of his last four contests, along with a .911 save percentage. While the netminder has struggled for consistency much of the year, his 19 wins this season still ranks third in the league. When he does come out flat, like Tuesday's matchup with Colorado in which he gave up four goals, he fortunately has the offensive firepower behind him, as the Jets are scoring 3.45 goals per game and put up seven on the Avs.
