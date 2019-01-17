Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Nashville, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck has had middling success versus the Predators in his career, as he is 6-5-1 with a .908 save percentage and 3.18 GAA. The Michigan native has secured wins in three of his prior four outings, despite giving up three or more goals in all but one of those contests.
