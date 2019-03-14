Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has struggled of late, as he is 0-2-0 with a 3.78 GAA and .876 save percentage in his previous three contests. The netminder doesn't need to be perfect backed by an offense that is converting at 3.41 goals per game (sixth highest in the league), but he certainly needs to be better if the Jets are going to make a deep playoff run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...