Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled of late, as he is 0-2-0 with a 3.78 GAA and .876 save percentage in his previous three contests. The netminder doesn't need to be perfect backed by an offense that is converting at 3.41 goals per game (sixth highest in the league), but he certainly needs to be better if the Jets are going to make a deep playoff run.