Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint at home versus Edmonton on Thursday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Hellebuyck is 10-5-1 with a 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage this season, after seeing his four-game winning streak get snapped Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Dallas. Hellebuyck was outstanding in his only game against Edmonton this season as he stopped 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. The Oilers are tied for 10th overall in NHL scoring, averaging 3.33 goals per game.