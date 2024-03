Hellebucyk will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with the Golden Knights, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.78 GAA and .862 save percentage. The netminder had only one other three-game slump this season, so he will no doubt be hoping to avoid his first four-game losing stretch of the year.