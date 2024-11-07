Hellebuyck will defend the home net versus Colorado on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck has been outstanding this season, going 9-1-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 10 appearances. The defending Vezina Trophy winner will face the Avalanche, who have averaged 3.54 goals per game.
