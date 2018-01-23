Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday

Hellebuyck was named the road starter against the Sharks on Tuesday.

The newly minted All-Star has already reached 25 wins to complement four shutouts this season. Hellebuyck defeated San Jose in Winnipeg upon a Jan. 7 start, setting aside 31 of 32 shots in the process, and you have to like how the American backstop has posted a .932 save percentage with 17 wins in 19 home starts this year.