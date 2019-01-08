Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday
Hellebuyck will start in goal Tuesday against the visiting Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has gone 5-1-2 with a 1.61 GAA and .942 save percentage over eight games against the Avalanche. As a burgeoning goalie who wins more often than not (18-12-1 record), we like him on the 11-game daily slate.
