Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday's home matchup with Edmonton, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

In four outings this season, Hellebuyck has put himself in line to repeat as the Vezina Trophy winner, as he is 3-1-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .920 save percentage. In three clashes with the Oilers last year, the 27-year-old tender registered a .943 save percentage and 1.65 GAA and will look to continue to stymie Connor McDavid and company Tuesday.