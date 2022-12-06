Hellebucyk will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Florida, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Hellebuyck has turned aside 128 of 136 shots during his four-game win streak. He has a 12-5-1 record this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Hellebuyck has posted eight of his 12 victories this year on home ice, posting a 1.30 GAA and a .957 save percentage over 10 appearances.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Backs rally, earns another win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 40-save shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Avalanche•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets 10th win of 2022-23•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Sunday•