Hellebucyk will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Florida, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has turned aside 128 of 136 shots during his four-game win streak. He has a 12-5-1 record this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Hellebuyck has posted eight of his 12 victories this year on home ice, posting a 1.30 GAA and a .957 save percentage over 10 appearances.