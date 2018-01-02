Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday

Hellebuyck will defend the cage against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck is rocking a 5-0-1 record in his previous six outings, along with a 1.65 GAA and .949 save percentage. The netminder will look to extend his three-game winning streak versus a Colorado club that is scoring 3.21 goals per game -- sixth highest in the league.