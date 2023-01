Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt with Buffalo, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Despite posting a 2.54 GAA and .917 save percentage in his last four contests, Hellebuyck has been saddled with a 1-3-0 record. Despite the recent run of defeats, the Michigan native remains on track to get back over the 30-win threshold after having missed that mark in the previous two campaigns.