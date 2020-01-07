Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Wednesday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine on the road against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck allowed just two goals versus Montreal on Monday, his fewest goals allowed in his last six appearances. The netminder's bounceback performance could be an indication he's shaken off his late-December slump. Last time the Michigan native faced off with the Leafs, he conceded five goals on 17 shots before getting the hook. With the Jets heading into a back-to-back, Laurent Brossoit figures to get the nod against Boston on Thursday.
