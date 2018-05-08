Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes for Game 6

Hellebuyck will be the home starter for Monday's Game 6 against the Predators

Hellebuyck has been impressive in the postseason, as he boasts a 2.29 GAA and .925 save percentage. There is even more reason to encouraged by the fact this game is in Winnipeg. Two of the American's three losses have been on the road, and in those two games he allowed 11 goals total. In his other eight starts he's given up a mere 12 goals.