Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Monday
Hellebuyck will be the road starter Monday versus the Stars, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has really stabilized things in net for the Jets after taking over for Steve Mason. He has a .932 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA, and he has yet to lose a game in regulation this year.
