Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Saturday
Hellebuyck will start in the visiting goal Saturday against the Wild, Jets Insider Jamie Thomas reports.
Hellebuyck wasn't expected to receive back-to-back starts Friday and Saturday, but Steve Mason headed back to Winnipeg for evaluation due to an illness. As a result, Winnipeg will lean on its youthful netminder for a second straight game Saturday. Hellebuyck will have a full week to rest up before his next potential start, with the Jets set to go on a bye following Saturday's game.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows two in tough-luck loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In net Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Voted into first All-Star Game•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 31 shots in Sunday's win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will take to crease Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals to lowly Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...