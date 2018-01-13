Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Saturday

Hellebuyck will start in the visiting goal Saturday against the Wild, Jets Insider Jamie Thomas reports.

Hellebuyck wasn't expected to receive back-to-back starts Friday and Saturday, but Steve Mason headed back to Winnipeg for evaluation due to an illness. As a result, Winnipeg will lean on its youthful netminder for a second straight game Saturday. Hellebuyck will have a full week to rest up before his next potential start, with the Jets set to go on a bye following Saturday's game.