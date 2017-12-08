Hellebuyck will guard the net during Saturday's road tilt against the Lightning, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck's dominance in net this season has been derailed slightly recently, allowing a combined nine goals against the Red Wings and Knights, though he sandwiched a shutout between them. The 24-year-old will attempt to get back on track Saturday but faces the league's most potent offense in Tampa Bay, which has notched 3.75 goals per game in 2017-18.