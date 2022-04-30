Hellebuyck made 32 saves in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Friday.

Matthew Tkachuk was the only Flames player to beat him. After a disappointing year, Hellebuyck has back-to-back wins over the Flames and Avs, two of the league's best teams. His 2.97 GAA this season is the worst of his career and his .910 save percentage is the second-worst. Hellebuyck didn't just forget how to be excellent in goal, so expect a rebound in 2022-23, as long as the Jets effectively unpack some of their struggles from this season.