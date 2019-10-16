Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Bitten by Coyotes

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Arizona

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Jets netminder. Hellebuyck had allowed five goals total over his last three appearances, but on Tuesday the Coyotes put four by him, handing the Winnipeg starter his first loss since Opening Night (Oct. 3). Playing behind a shaky defense, Hellebuyck has definitely seen his fantasy value drop compared to past seasons, but he remains an upper-tier option in most formats.