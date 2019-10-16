Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Bitten by Coyotes
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Arizona
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Jets netminder. Hellebuyck had allowed five goals total over his last three appearances, but on Tuesday the Coyotes put four by him, handing the Winnipeg starter his first loss since Opening Night (Oct. 3). Playing behind a shaky defense, Hellebuyck has definitely seen his fantasy value drop compared to past seasons, but he remains an upper-tier option in most formats.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Arizona•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins third straight start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws road start in Chicago•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Dazzles in home opener•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets nod in home opener•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shines in road win over Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.