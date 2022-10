Hellebuyck stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Jets shut out the Blues 4-0 Monday.

Starting for the fifth time in six games, Hellebuyck continued his dominance over the Blues. In 17 career starts against the Blues, the 29-year-old netminder has recorded four shutouts. Hellebuyck, coming off a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday, rebounded Monday with his first shutout this season.