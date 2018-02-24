Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blanks Blues at Scottrade Center

Hellebuyck made 34 saves during Friday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Hellebuyck has emerged as an elite netminder this season with a 32-9-8 record, .924 save percentage, 2.32 GAA and six shutouts. Additionally, shutting out a desperate division rival on the road stands as further evidence. There is likely to be the odd tough outing moving forward, but Hellebuyck has proven capable of rising to the occasion against top opponents time and time again this season.