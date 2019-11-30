Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blanks Ducks for second shutout

Hellebuyck turned aside all 24 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

He was tested all that much, but Hellebuyck made the saves he had to en route to his second shutout of the season and the 16th of his career. He's won three straight starts and five of his last six, and on the year he sports a 13-7-1 record with a sparkling 2.23 GAA and .933 save percentage.