Hellebuyck made 17 saves in Wednesday's 1-0 shutout victory over the Sharks.

Hellebuyck wasn't tested often Wednesday, but he was sharp when called upon, turning aside all 17 San Jose shots en route to his third shutout of the season. The 30-year-old netminder's won back-to-back starts, allowing just one goal on 53 shots in that span. Overall, Hellebuyck improves to 25-10-3 with a .926 save percentage and 2.13 GAA on the campaign.