Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 22 shots, suffering a 7-5 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Tuesday's performance will be one to forget for the Jets' netminder, posting an ugly .727 save percentage in the defeat. Aside from this disastrous performance against the Red Wings, Hellebuyck is having an excellent year so far with a 20-10-1 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Thursday against Buffalo could be Hellebuyck's next chance to bounce back.