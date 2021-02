Hellebuyck will protect the home goal in Monday's game versus the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Compared to last year's phenomenal campaign, Hellebuyck has been a bit underwhelming, but he still sports a .910 save percentage and a 4-2-0 record to begin the new season. The Flames have a top-heavy offensive, but they've scored more than three goals in a game just once this season with a 3-3-1 record to boot.