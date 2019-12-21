Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Hellebuyck will guard the road net in Saturday's clash against the Wild, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.
Hellebuyck's having an outstanding season, but he's in a bit of a slump, yielding at least three goals in four straight games and winning just once in that stretch. The 26-year-old netminder will look to turn things around against a divisional foe, but the Wild have been productive lately, racking up 23 goals over the last five contests.
