Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Hellebuyck will defend the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck's game has been mediocre lately, with a 5-4-1 record and .910 save percentage since the beginning of February. The Caps provide quite the challenge, as they've won six straight games while averaging 4.5 goals. Their power play is humming to the tune of 26.4 percent in that span as well, so Hellebuyck will need a top-notch effort to secure the win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...