Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday

Hellebuyck will defend the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck's game has been mediocre lately, with a 5-4-1 record and .910 save percentage since the beginning of February. The Caps provide quite the challenge, as they've won six straight games while averaging 4.5 goals. Their power play is humming to the tune of 26.4 percent in that span as well, so Hellebuyck will need a top-notch effort to secure the win.