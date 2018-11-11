Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday

Hellebuyck will start in goal for Sunday's game versus the Devils, Mike McIntyre of Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It will be Hellebuyck's fifth straight start, and his play has been inconsistent in the previous four, recording two wins and two losses with a .912 save percentage. The Devils will be a testy matchup, as they've scored at least three goals in six of their last eight outings.

