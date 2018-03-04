Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue paint bound
Hellebuyk will be the road starter for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has won five of his last seven starts, although he allowed three or more goals in four of these games. With a .921 save percentage this season, Hellebuyck deserves some solid offensive support when he's not up to par, and that's what he's gotten lately with a Jets squad that has produced a monstrous 4.75 goals per game over the last eight. Either way, the Canes are a favorable opponent, tickling the twine just 2.6 times per game -- ranked 26th in the league
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 30 in win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 26 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blanks Blues at Scottrade Center•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...