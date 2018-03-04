Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue paint bound

Hellebuyk will be the road starter for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has won five of his last seven starts, although he allowed three or more goals in four of these games. With a .921 save percentage this season, Hellebuyck deserves some solid offensive support when he's not up to par, and that's what he's gotten lately with a Jets squad that has produced a monstrous 4.75 goals per game over the last eight. Either way, the Canes are a favorable opponent, tickling the twine just 2.6 times per game -- ranked 26th in the league